Three DOD sources say Hegseth is desperate to leave as impeachment looms. Generals call him “Little Major.” Even senior Trump officials admit he’s “screwed.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is “panicked” and desperately “looking for a way out,” three separate sources inside the Defense Department tell Raw America.

The panic set in after both the Washington Post and USA Today reported that Hegseth is not under consideration by incoming Tennessee governor Senator Marsha Blackburn to fill her Senate seat next year.

“He is, without a doubt, the single most disliked man” in the Trump administration, Raw America’s DOD sources explained.

Even senior Trump officials admit that Hegseth is “screwed.”

The Hegseth hysteria comes after the Republican Party’s disastrous showing in the midterm elections. Multiple members of the administration have quit or been fired. President Trump continues to look for scapegoats for the debacle; he most recently fired chief of staff Susie Wiles..

Hegseth’s reputation is much diminished at the White House. It’s always been low among members of the military, given his tendency to fire or cancel promotions of top officers.

Leading generals who haven’t quit or been fired refer to him as “Major,” a derisive comment on his junior status among top brass. When they want to insult him, they call him “Little Major.”

Impeachment Is Coming

Generals at the top level of the Pentagon have wanted Hegseth to leave for a while. Now members of Congress are signing on.

Outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he will pursue articles of impeachment against Hegseth next week when Congress reconvenes in the lame duck.

Senior Trump officials admit Massie’s articles of impeachment will pass in the House.

Republican stalwarts like James Comer, also of Kentucky, said “there are a lot of questions” about how Hegseth has conducted the war against Iran that haven’t been answered. Among the questions expected to be put to Hegseth: allegations that he has conducted a war without proper authorization from Congress.

Many in Congress are concerned about Hegseth’s lack of accountability. That battlecry had grown prior to the recent midterm elections. It became exponentially more popular since Republican losses this week.

No one higher ranking than a U.S. District Court Judge has ever been convicted in the Senate for impeachment. But there’s a growing belief that Hegseth could be the first senior member of the U.S. government to be awarded with such a dishonor.

Hegseth Fights Back

Hegseth has been combative as speculation about his departure continues to rise.

He labeled the impending articles of impeachment a “sham.” He compared the push to the two impeachment efforts directed at President Donald Trump.

He defended the U.S. war in Iran as a “courageous and historic effort” and stated that the department puts “America and the warfighter first, always and without apology.”

“A Disgrace to the Uniform”

Incoming Congressman Fred Wellman, a military veteran, told Raw America he supports the impeachment and investigative efforts against Hegseth.

“It doesn’t matter if he quits, is fired or leaves through an appointment in the Senate,” Wellman said. “We can still impeach him and should. What he has done to the department of defense could take a generation to fix.”

Richard Ojeda, the incoming Democratic Congressman from North Carolina’s ninth district, is also a military veteran. He and Wellman both hope to serve on the Armed Services committee.

Ojeda also believes Hegseth should be impeached.

“He is a disgrace to the uniform,” he told Raw America.

Ojeda’s political disagreement with Trump goes deeper. He has called incoming Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “a friggin worm” in a video seen on several social media sites. Ojeda said he’d accept going to jail if he had the opportunity to “kick his (Miller’s) ass.”

“I know a few of us in the Pentagon who feel the same way about Hegseth,” one of our DOD contacts told Raw America.

Ojeda later walked back his comment. He said he does not advocate physical violence against political opponents.

The Pentagon Wants Him Gone

Members of the DOD are not just supportive of the impeachment move — several people currently serving in the Pentagon have expressed the desire to have Hegseth impeached.

“Many military leaders blame Congress as much as they blame Hegseth. The government has failed the military. Impeaching Hegseth is the first step of restoring faith and confidence,” a former senior military officer told MSNOW. The officer spoke on the condition of anonymity over concerns about retaliation from the Pentagon.

A former National Security expert during the Biden administration confirmed that sentiment for Raw America.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest that he be held accountable for what our military has done in our name,” this source said.

The Convenient Scapegoat

There were many factors in the Republicans losing Congress, as well as several governorships and statehouses. But Republicans and Democrats both admit Hegseth is the most convenient and likely scapegoat.

“Check your gambling app for the over/under on whether or not the boss (Trump) set it all up,” our DOD source said.