With Donald Trump publicly admitting that the Democrats will likely take over the House and perhaps the Senate in the November midterms, executive branch employees are already preparing their own legal defense.

“Several of us have had discussions about retaining outside counsel,” one longtime executive branch employee told Raw America on background. “Our fear is we’re going to need it.”

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told us that should Democrats win back the House and Senate in November, it would be the ideal time to “get our congressional investigations going,” calling it “the first step toward accountability.”

“Right now they think they’re bulletproof and the president has their back with any crimes they commit. It won’t always be that way,” Kirschner said. “I’m sure Richard Nixon’s goons felt that way in 1973.”

“I remind everyone of the Nixon administration: Forty-eight. Thirty. There were 48 in his administration that were convicted and 30 who went to prison,” he continued. “Those numbers may pale in comparison to what will happen under Trump.”

The president himself has admitted as much and claims that should Democrats win, they’ll launch “endless investigations” into his administration. Trump has sent out emails to his closest supporters as recently as Tuesday telling them he may be just “three weeks away from impeachment.”

Executive branch staffers aren’t just preparing for eventual Democratic subpoenas, but are also searching for representation ahead of lodging official whistleblower complaints about alleged corruption in the West Wing. Whistlebloweraid.org president Naomi Seligman said her group is committed to standing by whistleblowers, even going so far as to help them find new employment and a place to live.

“We’ve seen an increase of nearly forty percent from people in the executive branch looking for whistleblower protection,” Seligman told Raw America. “These are good people who want to come forward and do the right thing. The level and quality of what we’re getting is immense. We’re getting high ranking officials. What they’ve seen is terrifying and important.”

Whistlebloweraid.org chief legal counsel Nathaniel Edmonds defended those coming forward, caling them “people of good conscience, of great public service who are seeing things that they’ve never seen” in Trump’s second presidency.

“They are committed to the executive branch, and some have been there for 20 years,” Edmonds said. “They feel they cannot report what’s been going on within the internal structures the way they typically have.”

Some of the potential complaints purportedly relate to information surrounding national security, voting, the electoral process and law enforcement. Edmonds said his group is “doing the right thing to help them do the right thing.”

But according to both Kirschner and Edmonds, doing the right thing can also get rank-and-file federal employees in serious legal trouble. Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, has now been targeted for prosecution because of her testimony to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Kirschner said many potential whistleblowers inside the highest levels of the federal government may soon find out “just how depraved” their bosses “actually are.”

“There are no words for that depravity,” Kirschner said. “It’s horrific and par for the course.”

All of this means Trump administration staffers have to simultaneously prepare for potential prosecution from both the people investigating Trump’s corruption, as well as from Trump’s weaponized Department of Justice.

“Either way, we are targets,” our executive branch source said.

Trump White House staffers’ fear of reprisal is further exemplified in the case of Mary Comans, the former Federal Emergency Management Agency executive that the Trump administration tried to prosecute. Earlier this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick cleared Comans of all wrongdoing and admonished the Trump administration for its heavy-handed intimidation tactics.

“Armed only with false statements, high-ranking government officials undertook a premeditated campaign to impugn the personal and professional integrity of Ms. Comans, a non- partisan, career public servant,” Fitzpatrick said. “Their intent was to disseminate false and derogatory information about Ms. Comans as widely as possible.”

The judge concluded by saying that while Comans was accused of money laundering, willfully violating a presidential executive order, undermining public safety and misspending federal funds, none of it was ultimately true. He added that “high-ranking” government officials accused her of such things while “knowing they were false.”

“The people in the Nixon administration who went to jail are like our managers,” our executive branch source said. “They are lawyering up to keep from going to prison. We’re lawyering up because we know they’re going to try and blame us for their crimes.”