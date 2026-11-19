The photo shows Trump with his head down trailing both the leader of China and Russia. It’s symbolic of the decline of the United States in the world order. A surrender to the dark side led by a man who embraced two of the world’s worst serial killers and called them “friends.”

Trump desperately wants a friend. The fact that he has turned to the two top villains in the Rogue’s Gallery to get them tells you all you need to know. It’s tempting to feel sorry for Trump, and while he deserves our empathy it is damn near impossible to have any sympathy for him.

He’s the product of his own decisions. His former press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she was taken aback when she found how Trump embraced Xi Jinping, the leader of China because he was a “killer” - and it meant it literally.

No one is surprised that Trump has embraced Vladimir “Vlad the Impaler” Putin. Some suspect he’s been an acolyte of Putin’s for years.

There are many reasons why Donald Trump’s trip to China should be a cause for concern. After meeting with the leaders of both rogue nations, Trump told us that the leaders discussed the avoidance of nuclear warfare. That’s an important topic when the leaders of the three largest nuclear stockpiles get together - after all the end of the world is within their grasp with a flick of a button.

So, the potential for good and the need for discussion among those three leaders is essential and welcomed. Trump is right in saying so. But what happened? Identical statements from China and Russia focused on avoiding nuclear war, easing the global oil crisis, reining in the International Criminal Court and seeking “reform” at the U.N.

Those last two issues are where the rubber meets the road. While it is definitely reassuring that all three nations - at least in their statements - want to avoid blowing up the world, it also shows that they want to rule the world without opposition, accountability or responsibility - which makes their commitment to avoiding nuclear annihilation problematic should a megalomaniac emerge as a leader of a nation.

Without the International Criminal Court, war crimes and other crimes against humanity by leaders world-wide becomes a moot point. It won’t happen and it rarely does today. If you “rein them in” how can anyone anywhere be held responsible for raping and pillaging? Simple answer - you can’t do it.

As for “reform” at the U.N. that’s just code for dismantling the U.N. Though the leaders say it was about peace, it’s clear that what they mean is peace achieved through acquiescence and not equality.

Trump’s appearance in China was historic. Of that there is little doubt.

The meeting among Xi, Trump and Putin could lay the groundwork for relatively stable relations and serve as a precursor for handling more complicated issues like AI and international security.

But in so much that energy consumption and in particular oil production was discussed, Russia seemed to be an early winner in the meeting. To begin with Putin was an international pariah after his invasion of Ukraine. But he sat at a table with the leader of the United States and China and was glad-handed by a fawning Trump who eagerly called him his “friend.”

Afterward, identical statements released by Russia and China, but not - as of yet - The United States called for the three countries to increase their energy production and supply. That move could fuel Russia’s oil-driven war economy.

Trump’s meeting was historic. But what that history will be has yet to be written. Trump’s inability to grasp difficult concepts, his failure to read a room and his fawning nature before cartoon villain strongmen who lead other powerful nations is cause for concern.

Watching the summit left many who did so critically with one overwhelming thought - Trump is presiding over the fading of U.S. international influence at a time when liberty and democracy are needed the most.

That’s a sobering thought I hope is proven wrong by future historians - but I fear will only be confirmed by them.