Trump showed up at the White House Correspondents Association dinner and told the room he believes in the free press more than anyone there. Brian wasn't in the room — because if Trump won't take his questions, he's not going to sit and listen to him insult the press. Brian broke down exactly what transparency actually means: open press conferences, chopper talk, reporters outside the handpicked pool. Trump has done none of those things this administration.



Trump bombed his own WHCA speech. The laughs weren't landing. He told a joke about a senator who got a text from his wife — the only thing in the speech he thought was good — and then blamed his speechwriters on stage. Brian said it might not have been the material.



Gas prices are up. Trump says they're down. His RNC chair Joe Gruters said Trump is "working to get them down." Brian noted those are two different claims and both can't be true. Trump said he inherited the worst inflation in history from Biden. Brian noted actual worst inflation was 17% after World War One, and Biden's peak was 9%. The talking point is the same across every Republican — Trump, Fallon, Gruters — and Brian wonders if they get a morning email.



Trump said Venezuela has paid the US $13 billion and the war "paid for itself many times over." Brian asked where the money is — if it exists, why are healthcare, education, and prices still where they are?



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