Hey, trust him . . . he's Donnie

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1719Hey, trust him . . . he's DonnieThey're telling the truth . . . honestBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAug 06, 20261719ShareTranscriptIf you can’t trust Donald Trump, who can you trust? Heh. Heh.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsHow do you solve a problem like the Internet?9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerTrump's no-bid contracts are corruption10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerHas America fallen?10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerCountdown to Liberty! (898)11 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's rally in Vegas and firing PirroAug 5 • Brian J KaremDropping charges against a canoeist . . .Aug 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIran's strategy? Just surviveAug 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon