On this episode we'll be looking at two big stories from the week! First, the potential deal to end the war with Iran has hit a snag which has led to, once again, the closing of the Strait of Hormuz (maybe?). Next, it's become the subject of a million memes - the state of the president's ordered repairs to the reflecting pool. Is this REALLY a story worthy of our attention? Find out on episode 25 of season two of Hard Pass!