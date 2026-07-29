In this episode of Just Ask the Question, host Brian Karem sits down with 22-year Army combat veteran, On Democracy podcast host, and Missouri Congressional candidate Fred Wellman for an unvarnished discussion on military strategy and economic reality. Wellman delivers a sharp critique of current Pentagon leadership and the administration’s handling of the war in Iran, raising alarms over drone warfare unpreparedness, strategic errors, and a troubling lack of transparency surrounding troop casualties. Shifting to domestic policy, Wellman addresses America’s worsening affordability crisis, exposing how Washington politics and billionaire tax breaks continue to leave working-class families behind in a K-shaped economy. He outlines his campaign for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, highlighting a pragmatic approach centered on protecting individual freedoms, revitalizing local infrastructure, and restoring accountability to Capitol Hill.





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