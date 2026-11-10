How do you define journalism and journalists?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/83How do you define journalism and journalists?And how do you save it from the billionairesBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 10, 202683ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”: defining journalism.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (803)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe Dana White joke that wasn’t21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe media desert landscape grows larger23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe role of “X” as an echo chamberNov 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHegseth is quickly about to be impeachedNov 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (804)Nov 8 • Brian J KaremJournalism - facing the facts of sustainabilityNov 8 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon