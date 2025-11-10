How do you solve a problem like the Donald?
When POTUS makes covering the story a story - what do you do?
Let’s take a step back as I continue to hear criticism of how we cover presidents. We get grief when we don’t ask the hard questions and are called lapdogs.
When we ask the tough questions we’re called rude.
Understanding what we do and why we do it is essential for decent journalism.
This is from a few years back, but it certainly covers the point.
