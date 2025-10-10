After a week of government shutdown, it is obvious the United States is irreparably broken.

You don’t have to believe me. Just listen to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. In a recent CNN appearance, he claimed President Donald Trump “has plenary authority” — absolute power — to ignore court rulings. Oops. In other words, Trump is God.

No one is happier about that than the president, who said on Tuesday that some vital workers still on the clock won’t get back pay after the shutdown ends. “There are some people that don’t deserve to be taken care of, and we’ll take care of them in a different way,” Trump said.

How, pray tell, will that be, Donny? Putting that aside, consider a country where masked men without identification are dragging citizens out of their homes. No charges are filed. Due process is ignored and people are held against their will. Members of the clergy are physically attacked. Only one faith is accepted. The legislature is so broken it cannot operate. The criminal justice system is compromised by corruption and sloth.

Consider a country where the press is filled with sycophants who do the bidding of the country’s leader. Anyone presenting information not approved by the ruler is denounced and belittled, ostracized and denied access. Media companies are controlled by those loyal to the leader. Academia is attacked for not teaching what the government decrees to be true. Political opponents are labeled as criminals and enemies. The leader decrees what is acceptable entertainment.

Though these may seem like they are representative of our current government, they are actually themes explored by director Raoul Peck in “Orwell: 2+2=5”, the newly theatrically-released documentary about George Orwell’s life as he wrote the dystopian novel “1984.”

“A totalitarian state is in effect a theocracy,” Orwell wrote in his diary while he was working on the book. “It has to be thought of as infallible.” Therefore, “only one opinion is permissible at any given moment.”

While today those who lovingly swoon at the thought of working in GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional office may dismiss Orwell’s novel as mere fiction, he was merely doing what every good writer does — he wrote about what he knew. As a former police officer and a journalist in the British Empire, Orwell grew up in a reality he used to create his fiction.

Today, facts told as fiction are not nearly as popular as fictions presented as facts. That is the Donald Trump twist on reality. And as much as some would dismiss the obvious parallels between the book “1984” and current reality, the fact is that two plus two does not equal five and never will.

Trump, for example, claims Portland is war ravaged. So Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem showed up in the city on Tuesday, and right-wing influencers depicted her staring down the “army of antifa.” In reality, Noem was on a rooftop staring at photojournalists, fewer than a dozen protesters — and one guy in a chicken suit.

That brings us to Jeff Tischauser, an adjunct professor and a frequent protester at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, a suburb of Chicago. Hewas struck by a rubber bullet and hit with tear gas last week in an apparently unprovoked attack by DHS agents. “I had a hard time seeing. My eyes stung and I was out of breath. A young Latino man grabbed me and pulled me out of there. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t helped,” he told me.

But in Trump’s dangerous, delusional state, which is dominated by the fear of anyone saying the name “Epstein,” he is telling us exactly how far he’ll go to sell a lie. To Trump, the nation is on fire. He should know. He supplied the gas and the match.

