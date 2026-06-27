Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sher'
38m

The Orange Nosferatu?

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
41m

I just hope the " Weekend at Bernie's" ends DAMNED SOON.

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