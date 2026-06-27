With Donald Trump‘s refusal to sign a bipartisan housing bill that Republicans hoped might save them from doom in the upcoming midterms, even GOP members of Congress are now openly viewing the president with anger and derision. Senate Majority Leader John Thune laughed out loud when asked about Trump’s abrupt cancellation of the planned White House signing ceremony.

Other House Republicans weren’t as nice. “It’s a f**ing s**t show, isn’t it?” one member told me. “It’s always about him. That’s his only idea. He’s nuts.”

We no longer live in a nation known for its bright ideas — at least not since the Kennedy era — and some would argue you’d have to go as far back as Teddy Roosevelt.

But Trump’s obstinacy over a housing bill that passed Congress with a huge majority, combined with his horrible deal to extricate the U.S. from the Iran war and the grotesque algae bloom in the Reflecting Pool, make it apparent that Trump fever has finally broken on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who was among a group of Senate Republicans meeting with Trump on Wednesday, reportedly ended up in a shouting match some observers ranked as a “seven out of 10.” On what? The Richter scale, I suppose. Some inside the room compared it to “two boys at recess yelling at each other over a foul on the basketball court.”

Cassidy said afterward that Trump has asked him,”Why would anybody vote for the War Powers Act?” The senator said he responded, “Is that a rhetorical question, or would you like to really know?” Trump said he really wanted to know. So Cassidy told him. Many Republicans believe Trump simply went too far by waging war on Iran without even consulting Congress. For the first time, they banded together to stand up to him. Of course it didn’t last. As if on cue, late Wednesday night the Senate walked back its resolution aimed at removing U.S. military forces from Iran. I guess Trump can still out-yell everyone.

He still wants to be the king, and of course he loves the limelight. Some members of Congress think Trump is just stalling on the bipartisan housing bill for dramatic effect, so he can take a big bow for signing it a few days down the line. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., appearing on MSNBC, said she had no idea what was going on with Trump. “You got the wrong person” if you want to get inside the president’s head, she said. I know very few who want to do that, but a great many who think that Trump’s claim of a new American ”golden age” is “pure horses**t.”

“So what happens when you can’t trust the media, politicians, entertainment, education and healthcare?” That question came from the chief of staff for a prominent member of Congress.

I honestly don’t know, but the question is intriguing. Our society is getting a lot of things wrong, it appears. But hope springs eternal.

I know for sure that Trump fever is breaking because several prominent figures in the GOP are now considering their options — at least in private or among close friends — when the day finally comes that the 80-year-old president is no longer around.

“Some of us are wondering if it will be sooner than later,” a junior member of Congress said. Some folks, including a few inside Trump’s administration, have started to refer to the whole enterprise as “Weekend at Bernie’s” — referring to the legendary 1989 comedy in which two aides try to pass off their dead boss as alive.

Meanwhile, there are those who wet their lips and whisper about “impeachment” as if it might really happen. Please. Sit down. No Democrat will make a move on that before the midterms. As I’ve repeatedly said, they will only do so after those elections if they win control of both houses of Congress, and know they have the votes to convict him. (Which isn’t likely, no matter what.) Members on both sides of the aisle, and even members of Trump’s staff, are more concerned that the president will roll over like a cockroach and start spouting gibberish (if he hasn’t done that already) or that he simply won’t survive his full term, which still has 940 days to go. In both cases, “Weekend at Bernie’s” is the proper analogy. “This administration is dead in the water,” another Republican congressman told me.

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