There is a dark secret in the White House press room.

Ronald Reagan, the patron saint of the GOP – even if most Republicans have abandoned his core beliefs – once famously said there are no easy answers, only simple ones.

So, today, reporters sit, packed like uneager commuters in an aging subway car, waiting for the Trump administration to give the simple answers, five days a week, in the White House Press Room.

(These gatherings were often on camera, but since the president returned from his first overseas trip, the meetings have often not been filmed. Also, a rotating cast of characters who’ve held the briefings have helped to keep the press from following up on key issues.)

So, we sit and stand again in the White House briefing room, eagerly awaiting Sean Spicer – who both is or isn’t the Press Secretary - to appear. Since he wasn’t scheduled to appear on camera, but was allowing audio recordings – CNN hired a sketch artist to go along with the audio.

“Why is he late today?” I asked to no one in particular. “We’re not even on camera.”

“It’s not like he’s putting on makeup,” said John Roberts, the Fox minister of protocol (a term Spicer once used to describe him).

When Spicer was close to 20 minutes late I finally said, “If he doesn’t show up in five minutes, I’m going in after him again.”

Roberts stood up to beat me to the punch.

“You going back there now?” I asked.

“No I’m just going to use the bathroom,” Roberts said with a smile.

He had reached the outer door to the press room when the door opened and Roberts found himself face to face with Spicer, prompting a round of laughter in the press room which diffused a little of the anger regarding the lack of cameras.

Spicer then took questions for more than 45 minutes – one of his longest recent appearances – and answered a variety of substantive questions and follow-ups on a variety of topics. If I’d been a holy man, I might have been driven to tears of joy.

Spicer even addressed the lack of cameras. “I think it’s great for us to come out here and have a substantive discussion about policies. I don’t think the be all and end all is whether it’s on television or not.”

This seems to be a direct response to Jeff Mason, the president of the White House Correspondents Association, who earlier said: “The WHCA’s position on this issue is clear: we believe strongly that Americans should be able to watch and listen to senior government officials face questions from an independent news media, in keeping with the principles of the First Amendment and the need for transparency at the highest levels of government.”

True, the camera does add an element of drama to the events – no one can deny it. In the business, the camera is often referred to as an “asshole magnet,” so imagine what placing a dozen or so cameras in the comedy club of the White House briefing room might entail. But the country also needs to see the President and his representatives answering questions regarding policy and the ongoing investigations regarding his administration.

Meanwhile, this administration is trying a limited-access approach also favored by Reagan. The president is kept on a tight leash and sticks to a public script whenever he is on camera. The problem is, he also has an itchy Twitter finger and can’t keep from tweeting out the most divisive and insulting things against anyone he feels deserves his wrath.

It is hard to ask questions of this president when his people are buttoned up – and the press is left little time to inquire about Cuba and the Trump hotels, Russia, the Russian investigation, North Korea, healthcare, the budget, Syria, infrastructure, China – and a host of other topics.

But there could also be a darker reason behind the administration’s lack of press interaction: The quote-unquote asshole magnet is attracting some very dark and strange characters that seem more at home in a Tom Clancy novel than in the White House.

At the National Press Club, a few blocks from the White House, members of that venerable institution have been under siege from those who want to join the club, and who call themselves journalists – but are anything but.

An alt-right activist who stormed the stage in New York during the middle of a production of Caesar, showed up at the Press Club Friday claiming to be a journalist – a reporter for Rebel Media. She said she has been attacked by “Antifa” protesters in the past.

Other advocates (with clear political motives) posing as journalists have also visited the briefing room – and one even got a valued seat at the table in a press event during the veteran’s bill signing last week. She proudly showed the printed chair label provided to her by the White House for the event, as if it were a press pass.

Here is the issue: These activists who claim to be reporters are not in the press room to gather information about the current administration. Instead, they actively accrue gossip about reporters, taking pictures of reporters consulting their notes or otherwise trying to disrupt the gathering of information on the Trump administration.

In fact, their presence has led to several minor altercations between them and every other member of the press – even Breitbart had a run in with one of these folks. One of those hanging out at the National Press Club last week claims to be the “world’s most dangerous libertarian” (Edit note: Our eyes cannot roll any harder) and advocates a violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

This means that the White House is facing a very serious and potentially dangerous problem in its briefing room. On the one hand, you do not want to deny people credentials, and the White House – especially Steve Bannon – has openly courted some of the extremists. But on the other hand, by even the loosest interpretation, some of those who write blogs and work for YouTube channels are not even close to being traditional – let alone actual - journalists. Their acts of fabrication, their direct intervention in news events, their deliberate efforts to incite violent emotional responses among their fans and, most importantly, their narcissistic attempts to gather attention to themselves speak against everything a trained reporter does.

On days when the cameras are not in the briefing room, the numbers of these agitators are quite lower than on days when Spicer – or anyone else – is appearing on camera.

It may not be Spicer’s intent, but the effect is very noticeable.

Larry Speakes, the first press secretary I ever met at the White House (during the Reagan era) once said something to the effect of, “Don’t tell us how to stage the news and we won’t tell you how to report it.” Spicer’s off-camera moves channels Speakes statement.

But insomuch as the Trump administration has empowered radicals both left and right, the Reagan-like simple answer is that Spicer and others in the administration must control the unstable radicals in the republic.

But it isn’t going to be easy.

Originally published in Playboy, June 26, 2017