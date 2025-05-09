Analysis
The most frequently asked question that I field from readers and some reporters is “How do you cover Donald Trump?” After all, he’s not abstemious in anything he does and his gluttony in devouring anything he wishes is mindful of a bottom-dwelling catfish in a sewage lagoon.
The easy answer is - the same as any other politician. It involves emplo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.