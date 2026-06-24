I don't want no other baby . . .
Sometimes you have to start the day with a smile
To hell with the craziness in D.C. and for that matter everywhere.
Sometimes you just need to start the day with a smile. Here David Gilmour from Pink Floyd joins Paul McCartney on stage playing one of McCartney’s most underrated songs - if there is such a thing from a member of the Beatles.
Anyway, begin your day with a smile and enjoy.
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