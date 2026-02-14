Happy Valentines Day! Though circumstances place my valentine and me on the opposite shores of this country today, I woke up to find chocolates on my doorstep and a teddy bear with a heart on his left foot staring at me as I opened the front door.

The snow in D.C. is still on the ground and not a day goes by that some fresh deviltry doesn’t emerge from government which reminds us all that our country is “the hottest.” I’m talking depths of Hell hot.

But, you have to take some time to take a breath and enjoy the here and the now. Take a Zen approach if you so desire. As I walked back into the house with my new teddy bear and chocolates, I suddenly remembered a line from Grosse Pointe Blank in John Cusack’s voice, “The idea of government, nations is public relations theory at this point.”

Of course that occurred as a song from Tones on Tail played on the YouTube music channel blaring in my living room.

“Your whole world could change

If only you just broke through

Through the fears inside your head

‘Cause your fears are doing nothing for you

Keep your head up, your mind open

You’ll always come through

‘Cause living it up, it’s a big deal

It’s good for you.”

Maybe it was serendipitous since the song is from the reunion prom scene in the same Cusack movie. But I won’t overanalyze it. I don’t want anyone cutting me down with their “Angry Eyes” - the song that played after “Go” and had nothing to do with the aforementioned movie.

I was still just too happy on a day when the Internet and the news tells me I shouldn’t be. After all we live in a country of competing fictions. We play a game called football that, more the most part, isn’t played with our feet or with a ball.

We have a president who shouts he’s for the First Amendment as long as you agree with him. The GOP is for “family values” but according to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) his party is harboring pedophiles. He votes with the GOP 91 percent of the time by his own admission, but won’t vote with them supporting pedophiles, starting wars or bankrupting the country.

We live in a country where the President says he can rule by decree - against all precepts in the Constitution he placed his hand on a Bible and vowed to defend.

And polls continue to show us that poor white people will support extremely rich people against their own self-interest while they continue to push their hatred of those in the same economic straits - but have a different skin color.

I spend too much time getting upset about this shit. I’m taking a break from it for just a few minutes. My morning coffee awaits. My sweetheart needs to be thanked for putting me in a good mood. She’s my Blue Jean baby. My L.A. Lady.

Smile everyone. Have a great day!

As Jim sang: “Keep your eyes upon the road and your hand upon the wheel.”

Wishing everyone love and happiness.

Have a laugh. Enjoy some good music.

Peace.