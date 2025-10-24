America, we have a problem. You don’t have to stare at the empty space that was once the East Wing of the White House to understand that.

But, solving this problem requires a specific set of skills. Skills acquired over a very long career. Skills that make you a nightmare for those who pretend to understand. Sometimes they are a nightmare for those who possess them.

“It must be nice to always believe you know better, to always think you’re the smartest person in the room,” the network news vice president said to Jane Craig, played by Holly Hunter, in “Broadcast News.”

“No. It’s awful,” she replied.

She was right. This is my lane. I own it.

But to be objective, there is no such thing as objectivity. Objectivity is subjective. Any reporter telling you they are being objective is either lying or doesn’t understand reality or both. Journalism is the art of using the scientific method to communicate facts to the public. There are no absolutes. Forty years in this business has taught me one inescapable fact: You cannot understand or treat the disease that has stricken the news media unless you’ve worked in it while wearing a variety of hats.

We all share a reality, and as President Donald Trump proves, some of us have more influence on that reality than others. Just look at the pictures of the East Wing demolition. It’s symbolic of the problem. To keep the playing field level and fair, reporters need to provide vetted, factual information to the public. We need to update our facts as the needs dictate, and we should apply the same standards uniformly for every story we cover. We need to question everything our government does — no matter who is doing it.

Many reporters and news organizations have abandoned these ideals. They’ve sacrificed accuracy for access and facts for profits. Thus the journalism world is having one hell of a difficult time communicating with its audience — unless we lace our news with Pavlovian cues. We can trigger you, anger you and perhaps influence you to purchase certain goods, but we have a real hard time accurately informing you about anything.

Still, that’s not the problem. That’s a symptom of the problem.

The problem is government. During my career, I have witnessed presidents, Congress, courts, state and local governments dismantle free speech, whether they’re denying press credentials, invading newsrooms, jailing reporters or suing media owners. I’ve seen it in print, television, radio and online. At the same time, the government has encouraged media consolidation and allowed large companies to take over the business while working with the owners so each gets something mutually beneficial. The government destroys media independence while the owners maximize their profits. Today only a handful of companies own and operate nearly 90% of what you see, read or hear while the government controls the companies that supply the news.

Is there partisan bias in news coverage? Of course. But it’s a byproduct of profits. Follow the money.

This is no secret told out of school. This isn’t speculation. This is American journalism, which is growing more inept and less able to do its job thanks to the government.

What does the government do to fill the gap, to supply information the country can digest? These days it offers a child who wallows in puerile salaciousness while being totally empty of experience, knowledge or professionalism. We get Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

She is Donald Trump’s White House mouth piece. Thankfully she doesn’t get much airtime, because it’s often a pre-pubescent, darkly comic, rage-induced tragedy when she does. She, and every other high-ranking member of Trump’s current regime, are destined to go down in history as the most feckless, angriest group of criminal incompetents ever gathered under one roof.

Leavitt is worse than most because of her lack of experience — and complete lack of self-awareness. As a parent, the first time I saw one of my sons talk out of their posterior on a subject they knew nothing about, I laughed. If I did that with Leavitt, I fear I’d soon laugh myself into a coma.