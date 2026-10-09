Happy birthday to John Lennon, the founder of “The Beatles” and the man who wrote a wide variety of memorable lyrics from, “Happiness is a Warm Gun” (that was satire folks) to “Give Peace a Chance.”

It seems we all need a fix because we’re going down. And, even if we are well-acquainted with the touch of the velvet hand like a lizard on a window pane, I can still “Imagine”.

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Livin’ life in peace

Okay. I’m still dreaming that might one day be true. After all, I have grandchildren and I desperately want a world free of the strife we endure on a daily basis for my grandchildren’s future.

More than one million people have died in the United States from gun violence since John Lennon was gunned down in New York City outside of his Dakota Apartment on December 8, 1980. Yoko Ono, his wife, took a photograph of his glasses in the wake of that violence. They are shown above, and as I wish a happy birthday to someone I never met, I again pray for peace.

On December 3, 2026, Nidal Malik Hasan a former Army major is set to be executed by a firing squad for the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting. He was paralyzed after being shot in the aftermath of his mass shooting and uses a wheelchair.

Defense Secretary Pete “Hairdo” Hegseth plans to live-stream the event.

I will not speak to whether or not Hasan should be executed - only that I think executing him by firing squad as he sits in his wheelchair on a live-streaming event - is definitely the anthesis of Giving Peace a Chance, or the turning-the-other cheek aspect of Christianity that many claim to embrace but in reality do not. It certainly seems to be anti-American.

And I realize that my friend Tom Dresner, a former spokesman for the NRA, a life-long police officer and a former DJ at 88.1 KCOU-Columbia Missouri has more to say about how far we’ve fallen than I could. As he posted on his Facebook page:

“Because it feels like we are lowering our moral standards. Justice feels more like revenge. Islamic terrorists like to livestream their crimes. Take October 7 as an example.

There’s supposed to be a huge moral difference between them and us.

There’s very little moral high ground in this administration. Practically none.

Being more like our enemies and less like the country we have mostly always been. In the Muslim radical world, this will strongly enhance the “martyrdom” aspect of this decision.

Obama refused to release photos of a shot up Osama bin Laden. Said we don’t spike the football on matters like this.

I agree.

With this decision, we became a bit more like our enemies”

Today, I wish happy birthday to John Lennon and celebrate it with a little LSD and the White Album. (Just kidding. I’m actually listening to Revolver. Just kidding. I’m not doing LSD, just having a couple of shots of bourbon. Just kidding. It’s Rubber Soul and a hit off the peace pipe. Okay. It really is mostly bourbon.)

Anyway, as I celebrate the birthday of the founder of the rock group that inspired me to pick up a guitar and sing in public, I find myself coming to grips with a certainty about good art: It gives you the ability to imagine something different, something better and something kinder. It inspires. It moves. It speaks to the coolness, the shared challenges and it brings us together with hope.

It’s important to hold on to those things as there are those in public life across the globe who would tear it all down in anger, vindictiveness, revenge, greed, sloth, hubris, lust, envy and gluttony. Eschewing the beauty of this world and our common experience, there are those who act only out of self-interest; neither capable of rational thought nor the expressions of true love.

They are those who claim to leave the stage for their family, but are merely leaving one stage for another.

There is nothing honest, decent or kind in those actions, and while it can make you angry, I remember a quote from Lennon that addresses that issue:

So, as Garland Jefferys said in his song “Jump Jump” ( a song dedicated to John Lennon) let’s make the great escape - all due respect to art for art’s sake. Jump jump. We’re gonna have some fun. For you and me and everyone.