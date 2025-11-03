I have read “I thought we speak English in the USA?” in print more than once.

I have heard it in person, on tape and in private and public on more occasions than I care to remember.

Sometimes I nod. Sometimes I walk away and sometimes I argue this point with people - but in as civil a manner as is possible for that specific occasion. Thankfully the worst I’ve encountered is a very angry middle aged man who questioned by parentage and my sexuality.

My go-to reply when asked this question is: I’m sure Native Americans will have something to say about that issue. Especially since they live in a country governed of, by and for the people. A place where free speech is not only sanctioned but celebrated. A place where there is a separation of church and state and where everyone’s voice can be heard in any language. A nation of immigrants, conquerors, former slaves, wealthy, poor, of any and all religions who support the liberty of all human beings.

Is that the USA of which you speak?

Yes. We speak English in the United States. “We The People” speak a lot of languages in the United States. That’s what makes us the coolest fucking nation on the planet Yo! Sorry. I got carried away for a second.

Every language. Every religion. Every restaurant of every nation. Every fashion. Every sport. Every music act. Every form of entertainment. Every vice known to man and a few that conspiracy theorists believe were brought here by aliens.

In the USA you get a little bit of everything. That’s a strength. Not a weakness.

We are the wretched refuse. Remember the words of one of the most gifted orators in the history of the American Military, Private John Winger. In 1981 Winger, Private Russell Ziskey and two MPs rescued their entire platoon from a heavily defended Soviet Union forward base in Czechoslovakia. With the use of just one heavily armed recreational vehicle, Winger, Ziskey and the two MPs took out a tank, several other armed vehicles and managed to escape without losing a single member of the platoon, even rescuing an Army Captain in the process.

As Winger said, “We’re all very different people. We’re not Watusi. We’re not Spartans. We’re Americans, with a capital ‘A’, huh? You know what that means? Do ya? That means that our forefathers were kicked out of every decent country in the world. We are the wretched refuse. We’re the underdog. We’re mutts! Here’s proof: his nose is cold! But there’s no animal that’s more faithful, that’s more loyal, more loveable than the mutt.”

A nation that has never lived up to its ideals isn’t unique now nor has it ever been in the history of mankind. And any system can break under the weight of oppression, unchecked greed, wealth, and a lack of healthcare and education. It’s exacerbated by crappy music and a lack of comedy.

When I was growing up the United States seemed different from the rest of the world. We had acknowledged we hadn’t lived up to our ideals and gone to work to change that. By the bicentennial we were all wearing the same wide ties, flared pants, platform shoes and even white guys had afros. We were everyday people. Then came the dark times. The Me Generation and greed was good.

The world of 1965 was a different world than 1945. The Andrews Sisters and Abbott and Costello are far different than James Brown, The Beatles, George Carlin and Richard Pryor - though all of them are enjoyable.

The world of 2025, unfortunately, isn’t as enjoyable as 1965 and also has far more in common with the civil rights of the 1940s than the 1960s. We find ourselves fighting battles long settled.

And we’ve forgotten the immortal words of Pvt. Winger.

Remember, we’re all Everyday People.