ICE at Airports, Iran Escalation, and Cuba Annexation!?
Just ask the Press
Brian, Mark and Nolan do a deep dive into recent political developments, including Donald Trump’s actions in Iran, the state of U.S. foreign policy, and legal battles involving the government and media.
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