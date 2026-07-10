Lorenzo Salgado Araujo woke up at five a.m. on Tuesday, showered, ate the meal his wife cooked him, kissed her goodbye, patted the dog, and drove off to pick up his construction crew. At 6:55 a.m. he was shot inside his van by ICE agents in unmarked cars near the intersection of Wayside and Canal in Houston. He had lived in the United States for 35 years. No criminal record. Not one parking ticket. Three American sons — one a University of Houston graduate, one a Tufts graduate, one still in college. The Harris County Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide. There is no body camera footage.



His son’s statement is one of the most powerful things Brian has played on this show.



Mitch McConnell was last seen on June 14th being loaded into an ambulance outside his Washington D.C. home — footage unearthed by CNN. Two Republican allies have since claimed they spoke to him — one for 45 minutes, one for 20. Both said he mostly listened. Brian asks how you know he wasn’t in a coma. The Governor of Kentucky sent a letter saying he hasn’t heard from McConnell either. Brian has covered McConnell since he was 17. He’s not sympathetic to the man’s politics — but says the people of Kentucky deserve to know what’s happening with their senator.



Elon Musk cancelled a live CNBC interview at the last second with no explanation. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is threatening to pull ABC’s broadcast licenses for not being patriotic enough. Brian explains how broadcast licensing actually works — and calls the threat what it is: isolated totalitarianism.



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