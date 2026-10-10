Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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ICE tried to declare millions dead

In a diabolical attempt to deport immigrants - American citizens suffered
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Question” Whistleblower.org President Naomi Seligman tells us of one of the most bizarre tactics taken by DOGE and ICE.

Full episode here: Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Full episode here:

https://www.justaskthequestion.com/

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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