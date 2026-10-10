ICE tried to declare millions dead

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Question” Whistleblower.org President Naomi Seligman tells us of one of the most bizarre tactics taken by DOGE and ICE.
Full episode here: Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Full episode here:
https://www.justaskthequestion.com/
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.