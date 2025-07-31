I was not a comic book nerd.

My younger brother was. He collected all of them, but was partial to the Green Lantern.

I liked Mad Magazine and National Lampoon. That was more my speed.

I was a fan of just one comic book as a kid. It wasn’t Super Man. I considered him vanilla. And it wasn’t any lanterns, ghosts, “things” or fantastic men who burst into flames. It wasn’t beautiful women who could disappear and use a lasso.

I liked the world’s greatest detective who lost his parents when a mugger named Joe Chill gunned them down in a senseless act of violence in a place later called “crime alley.”

That’s right. The Caped Crusader. Batman.

I became aware of him prior to my brother’s dive into comic book life. I watched this campy television show that I wasn’t entirely fond of as a boy. It was colorful, glitzy and cheesy. But the idea of a rich guy spending his money on trying to take down criminals was interesting. So, I I started buying Batman comics. Curiosity led to research. Who came up with Batman? Who gave us all of those “wonderful toys?”

I found out about Bob Kane, of course, who at the time was credited for creating Batman, but I also eventually found out about his co-creator Bill Finger, who fleshed out the idea, giving Batman his cowl, his dark gray outfit and made him the super detective that drew me into the story. His story was almost forgotten, but now looms large in the history of Batman.

The first Batman comic book I saw was Volume 1, #195, “The Spark-Spangled See-Through Man.” I was in first grade and a kid brought it to “Show and Tell”. Our teacher, Mrs. Simms, said comic books would melt our brain or lead to unending drooling, which didn’t mean much to us. I remember the back cover of that magazine because it had an ad for “Aurora’s American Astronaut – the most exciting hobby kit on earth.” And it was just one dollar.

The story in that comic book was about a guy “Bag O’ Bones” who was poisoned from radiation by a scientist trying to help eliminate the threat of the effects of nuclear war. That was a childhood fear of mine, and Batman’s scientific mind in solving puzzles interested me to no end.

The first Batman comic book I bought was #200, which I got shortly after my birthday in 1968. Later that same year, “Yellow Submarine” came out and for some reason Batman and Yellow Submarine are forever linked together in that part of my mind from my childhood.

Of course, Mad Magazine and National Lampoon eventually won my snarky heart, and I put Batman on the back burner. There was a lot of us like that. But there was one among us who never lost Batman fanboy status.

Michael E. Uslan is a decade older than me, and is an infinitely smarter Batman fan than I am. His efforts to celebrate Batman not only transformed our image of the Caped Crusader, but changed movies.

I knew none of this of course. I grew up, got married and we had three boys. In 1989 as our first son was born, Batman re-entered my world. That’s the year Michael Keaton, a comic actor, became the first Batman I’d seen since 1966. For years after that I had my kids convinced I was Batman. I’d pull aside my young sons on occasion and tell them I had a secret I had to tell them. As they got close, I’d whisper in their ear, “I’m Batman.”

I told them a cedar closet with a secret door that led to our attic was actually the entrance to the Bat Cave. My young sons looked at the closet with wide-eyed wonder. The fact that I kept it locked only enhanced their beliefs.

All three of them became Batman fans – mostly because of the 1989 movie we had on VHS that they played often for themselves and their friends. When I coached a youth tackle football team, to celebrate the first game of the season the kids had a slumber party with all their teammates. Batman was always a top viewing choice. My oldest son went on to play Batman in a play written about Bill Finger’s life. None of that fun would have been the same without Michael Uslan.

He was such a fan of Batman comics he bought the rights to Batman when there was no demand for the product. It wasn’t just the 1966 Batman movie which featured a an ugly rubber shark attached to Batman’s leg that killed interest in Batman, but it probably didn’t help.

For nearly a decade Uslan struggled to get a Batman movie made. “And I knew after I saw a newspaper ad for ‘The Shining’ who would play the Joker,” he told me. A published publicity still from that movie showed Jack Nicholson sticking his head through a door he’d split open with an axe. That is when he delivers the iconic “Here’s Johnny” line. “I erased part of that picture, except for the face,” Uslan said. “And I drew the joker around Jack’s eyes and face. I had my Joker.”

Today he keeps his original drawing from that newspaper as a keepsake, though he’s been offered a good deal of money for it. The 1989 production of Batman became a huge hit. While Nicholson was seen by most people as the perfect Joker, few at the time said that about Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The pair not only worked, but their chemistry was undeniable.

“This town needs an enema,” is a line I’ve heard many times while covering the White House. “Never rub another man’s rhubarb,” I’ve said on occasion to get a laugh. Uslan said he loved seeing Nicholson’s line translated into French when he saw the movie in Paris. “It got a good laugh.”

For me, that scene defined the movie. Bruce Wayne is trying to tell Vicki Vale that he’s the Caped Crusader. He’s interrupted by Nicholson, who has a crush on Vale, and the two men stand toe to toe. That’s when Keaton challenges Nicholson to “get nuts”. In one moment you see the fury, the anger and the determination of Bruce Wayne, and the inspired, deadly lunacy of the Joker. Great scene.

Uslan, who says he’s seen the movie 125 times “at least”, says it is the scene after Batman rescues Vale and drives her to the Bat Cave that does it for him. “It still gives me goosebumps.”

Ulsan, the ultimate Batman fan is ultimately responsible for every iteration of Batman we’ve seen since 1989. He can’t name his favorite, “That’s like asking me which of my kids I love most,” though he says the Christian Bale movies are “The best cinema. Each individual movie is like one act in a three act play,” he explained. “That’s how I see them. But I have a special place in my heart for the first one.”

So do I. So do many of us. So, last Saturday night in San Diego’s Petco Park, a crowd of several hundred people including my wife and I got to see the 1989 movie complete with the local orchestra playing the incidental music as part of Comic Con.

At the movie’s climax as Keaton and Nicholson argue over who made who, I looked over at Uslan, sitting three seats away. He’s a very unassuming, soft spoken man. I looked over at our friends who had invited us to the movie screening and I looked at my own wife and the crowd. There were a lot of bright eyes. Everyone was enjoying the movie.

Afterward, as Ulsan stopped and autographed programs and t-shirts for his fans, I felt the cool breeze and smiled. I’m not a comic book nerd, but I know one who actually changed how comic book characters come to life through the movies.

And he’s responsible for a lot of fun I’ve had in my own life – entertaining my kids, and enjoying a laugh with them. It’s not an overstatement to say he made that possible.

So this is my thank you to Michael E. Uslan.

Who made Batman? Kane and Finger.

Who made Batman enjoyable and part of our lives for the last 35 years?

That is Michael Uslan.

Michael Uslan being introduced at the 2025 Comic Con screening of the 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.