Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
5h

Dear Brian..I have followed you since I joined Substack in October. You are “real” and what I idealize as a journalist reporting the who’s,the whys,the hows,the what’s and the where’s -I always thought were essential to reporting. Melba Tolliver, a News 12 tv reporter in the 60’s and 70’s influenced me after having* lunch with her at a seminar sponsored for high school editors from NYS at NYU. I was privileged to be selected to attend and meet a feminist who I admired. You are admired, I had the distinct pleasure of dining with another journalist in 1996, while I was an Assemblywoman. He and I talked for the entire dinner ignoring the other legislators and the lobbyist who put the intimate meeting together. In awe,I listened to his stories of covering Vietnam,Nixon,Kennedy,Johnson and I was transfixed on every word. One of the most fascinating people I ever met. Your article brought back my memories of writing and being editor of my local paper,THE MAIN STREET NEWS, the good news newspaper! Of course,we went under! Who wants good news! I love your style- honest-no bs-no bragging-just straight story telling! Thank you!

Julie O
3h

Superb article, Brian! You've always had a way with words that get your point across professionally, humorously, and intelligently. And I enjoyed the WKRP reference. 😁

