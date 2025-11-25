OPINION AHEAD

My fear is that we are building our own cages.

Not just in news, but we can start there.

Turning your back on the scientific method is the first steel bar in the cage.

It isn’t just a method by which we understand science, but it makes a damn fine guideline for making sense out of everything. It requires a mind that is able to remain open enough to any possibility, but one critical enough to test and perform a review before accepting something as fact. It also requires a mind cogent enough to understand that each fact is unique in its requirement of verification.

The stronger the claim, the greater the need.

Journalism is the application of the Scientific Method to communication.

It requires constant peer and internal review and transparency to function effectively.

It also requires rational thinking and the ability to call one’s own pre-conceived notions into question.

Ideally, all reporters are curious individuals.

The ideal print reporter has both street smarts and book smarts. Start with a rudimentary working knowledge of government, the law, math, sports, entertainment, science and gain a wide-variety of other experiences including but not limited to championship sporting events, political conventions, crime and natural disaster victims, morgue visits, wars, gangland shootings, animal attacks, arrests, visits to a wide variety of civic functions, high school sporting events, drug busts, massage parlors, crack houses, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, floods, meaningless parades and even once attending a GOP candidate forum in a very blue state where a red bow tie pinned to a blonde himbo debated an open racist over just how far back in time we’d have to go to Make America Great Again. Add in assorted editors with equally critical minds of their own and you’re in business.

The ideal television reporter is often easy on the eyes, or at least does not appear slovenly. Start with an outgoing personality and the ability to communicate. Add in the education and the critical mind and every experience the print reporter goes through. Then season that with a producer, usually two anchors, graphic artists, sound engineers and a news director who obsesses over every second of a newscast. It isn’t unusual to literally have two or three of them talking to you through your IFB (earpiece) while you’re trying to hit your mark live on either a special update or a segment of a planned newscast as the reporter speaks into either a video package or sound on tape. In the course of one work day the television reporter could have a half a dozen two minute live-shots. Stay hydrated.

The ideal radio reporter is nearly extinct. I guess there aren’t many people with a face for radio getting into the business any more. Purely discriminatory.

Now we have “new media” which is a weird way of saying horribly unqualified wannabe-propagandists, to horribly dressed and frequently foul smelling vermin that socially erupt like human volcanoes.

Just kidding. The truth is no one is above reproach. There is no “ideal” reporter out there in newspaper, television, radio, live streaming or standing under an umbrella screaming “Extra. Extra. Read All about it!” We’re representative of humanity; from the truly repugnant and obviously ignorant to the truly gifted and extremely bright. But as corporations constrict, as the numbers of reporters, anchors, photographers and editors disappear in an unending inexorable cannibalistic blood bath, the number of experienced reporters grow smaller while those who have no idea grow larger. After all, they’re cheaper. And we all know what drives the inexorable cannibalistic blood bath. Money.

Journalism is a collaborative and cooperative effort. If the media owners in their infinite wisdom ever actually invested in journalism, the results could be inspiring and help stabilize profits and as an added benefit would benefit society. The number crunchers have decided that playing to the extremes is better for profits and for public control. They are wrong on both accounts.

The public wants to get vetted factual information and it is only with shared, accepted facts that a civilization can advance. Most people who consume a limited supply of news do so in the belief that their source of news is the only truth teller in the media. They want vetted facts. They think they’re getting them.

Facts show otherwise. There is your untapped market. A business model built on solid, factual news and far fewer opinions would appeal to news consumers across all ideologies. It is an accident just waiting to happen.

To achieve these ends we need copy-editors, photographers and reporters – and all three jobs can’t be done by one person. To be true to the scientific method, we need to correct ourselves when we make mistakes.

An Ombudsman is essential at every news operation; an independent agency inside the organization whose sole responsibility is to monitor and report on the mistakes made by the news operation.

We demand transparency from government and we should show it to our audience. Those who want respect show respect.

Today those in power in our government and those who own most of the media treat news and information as if they’re selling any other good or service up to and including used tires. It is just a horrible mistake. It’s destabilizing our civilization so badly you’d almost think it was planned that way – apologies to Les Nessman who was the winner of the Buckeye News award for two years in a row.

There are wonderful examples of independent media that are beginning to show signs of sustainability – so the hope for Independent Journalism still lives. But to survive on any platform, the rest of the journalism world must dedicate itself to the mission of seeking facts and questioning those in power armed with those facts.

And we need to clearly label opinions. That’s my opinion. I’m not adverse to opinion writers, especially since (hint hint) this entire column is merely my opinion. But I do wish more opinion writers had first hand experience of what they think. I’ve mentored reporters who love to tell me what they think. I don’t care. I barely care what I think. The question for reporters is “what do you know?”

I still think Ben Bagdikian said it best: “Never forget that your obligation is to the people. It is not, at heart, to those who pay you, or to your editor, or to your sources, or to your friends, or to the advancement of your career. It is to the public.”

We simply need one person with enough imagination and money to lead the way. A single success would breed a large number of copycats. It’s human nature.

There is absolutely no reason to fear a well-informed populous. If all you understand is profits, then understand the profits you could make by being the first to actually make that happen.

Or am I completely naive? I’m all ears.