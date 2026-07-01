Immigration and virtue signalling

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.85Immigration and virtue signalling Congress stopped legislating and gave upBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJul 01, 202685ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we unravel the problem of illegal immigration. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (935)14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSCOTUS kicks Hawaiian gun law21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Prairie land free speech protests23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (936)Jun 29 • Brian J KaremThe forever war in the Middle EastJun 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Center shift . . .Jun 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe strange case of anti-fascism crimesJun 29 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon