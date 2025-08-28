In defense of Local newspapers

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the latest newspaper to cease printing a hard copy of itself and will become a digital-only publication at the beginning of next year.

The government has tried to kill independent reporting since the Ronald Reagan era.

Recent studies show 45 percent of the counties in this country do not have a local news source.

We all suffer because of that. Support local journalism!

