In defense of Local newspapers

They say the printed word is dead - and the truth is - the government killed it
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 28, 2025
6
Transcript

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the latest newspaper to cease printing a hard copy of itself and will become a digital-only publication at the beginning of next year.

The government has tried to kill independent reporting since the Ronald Reagan era.

Recent studies show 45 percent of the counties in this country do not have a local news source.

We all suffer because of that. Support local journalism!

And if you want to know more about how the government is killing journalism and what you can do about it, please pick up a copy of my book “Free The Press.”

Author "Free The Press" http://amzn.to/3pfAKZ3

