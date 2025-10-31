Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

In Waves and War - a psychedelic solution

How PTSD conquers even the toughest among us
Brian J Karem
Oct 31, 2025
In this excerpt from “Just Ask The Question” n this conversation, Brian Karem speaks with Marcus Capone and Jon Shenk about their documentary ‘In Waves and War,’ which explores the use of psychedelic treatment, specifically Ibogaine, for veterans suffering from PTSD. Marcus, a former Navy SEAL, shares his experiences with mental health challenges and the transformative effects of psychedelic therapy.

