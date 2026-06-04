Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Independent Media is essential for Democracy

Unfortunately we don't have much of it around these days.
Brian J Karem's avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem and Nolan Higdon
Jun 04, 2026

In this episode of “Just ask the Question” noted author, journalism professor and free speech advocate Dr. Nolan Higdon walks us through the pitfalls of modern journalism and helps to outline the problems not only with “corporate media” but the “independent press” as well.

It’s a fascinating discussion that strives to answer the question: Does the United States actually want a free press?

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