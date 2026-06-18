J.D. Vance walked into the Brady briefing room today to sell the Iran MOU to the White House press corps — and Brian Karem was watching every word of it.



No inspection regime. Ballistic missiles still in Iranian hands. Three hundred billion dollars flowing into a country that just lost most of its leadership to American bombs. And Vance’s answer to how we track all that money going to Hezbollah proxies? Trust us.



Two veteran White House reporters — Rob Crilly and John Decker — asked the questions nobody else would: is the behind-the-scenes chaos as bad as it looks, and isn’t this just an economic lifeline to a country we just went to war with? Vance’s answers did not inspire confidence.





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