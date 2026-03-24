Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Iran, Trump and the never ending war

WTF is going on?
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Joel Rubin's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
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Brian J Karem, Joel Rubin, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
Mar 24, 2026

In this excerpt of “Just ask the Press” we decipher the ongoing Iranian war.

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