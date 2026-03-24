Iran, Trump and the never ending war

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Iran, Trump and the never ending warWTF is going on?Brian J Karem, Joel Rubin, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMar 24, 20261ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt of “Just ask the Press” we decipher the ongoing Iranian war.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremJoel RubinWrites The Briefing Book SubscribeMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump's Harvard travesty2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1034)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe spiraling Donald Trump administration20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump "completely obliterated" Iran?Mar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCrazy FEMA official teleported? Mar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonICE, Pearl Harbor and Donald TrumpMar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1035)Mar 22 • Brian J Karem