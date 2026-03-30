In this episode of “Just Ask the Press,” hosts Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and Nolan Higdon tackle a whirlwind of political chaos and media scrutiny. They dive into the ongoing government shutdown, highlighting the gridlock over DHS funding and critiquing President Trump’s leadership. The discussion shifts to Trump’s erratic foreign policy, including bizarre claims about Iran and Cuba, with Nolan analyzing the Republican Party’s internal struggles. The episode also explores legal battles against Meta and YouTube, questioning the role of algorithms and the need for legislative action. Blending humor with incisive commentary, the hosts offer a thought-provoking perspective on American politics and media.

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