Is Donald Trump Coronavirus Personified?
Like a human embodiment of the disease, Trump is dangerous, scary and focused only on his own (political) survival
(Originally Published in Playboy, Jul 9, 2020)
8 min read
Written by
Opinion
The presidential press secretary is a court jester.
The White House press corps is in a coma.
The president is a pathetic racist.
The world is numb.
And we are still four months out from the presidential-election finish line.
To think that it comes down to this in the United…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.