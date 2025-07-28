In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the latest political developments surrounding Donald Trump. They discuss the European trade deal, Trump's shifting stance on Russia and sanctions, the ongoing Epstein scandal, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The conversation also touches on Trump's cuts to public broadcasting, his executive orders regarding homelessness, and the implications of recent immigration policies. The hosts provide insights into Trump's communication style, the political ramifications of his actions, and the broader impact on American society.

