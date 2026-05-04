Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Is political violence in the U.S. rising?

And if it is - is it the fault of the "radical left"?
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
May 04, 2026

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we examine political violence in the United States.

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