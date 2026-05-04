Is political violence in the U.S. rising?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript73Is political violence in the U.S. rising?And if it is - is it the fault of the "radical left"?Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 04, 202673ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we examine political violence in the United States.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (993)15 hrs ago • Brian J KaremPolitical violence in America17 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump: War is over. . . if you want it18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump crushes Press Freedom19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonGerrymandering - the art of politicians picking their voters instead of the other way around20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Summer of '7924 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (994)May 2 • Brian J Karem