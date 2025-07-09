Is Wacadoo the norm? A Deep Dive with Katie Phang on the state of journalism

Summary

Brian Karem and Katie Phang delve into the current state of journalism, discussing the challenges posed by misinformation, the evolution of media consumption, and the importance of critical thinking. They explore the blurred lines between fact and opinion, the politicization of tragedies, and the media's role in holding power accountable. The discussion emphasizes the need for a return to local journalism and the responsibility of the press to deliver unadulterated facts to the public.

