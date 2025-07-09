Is Wacadoo the norm? A Deep Dive with Katie Phang on the state of journalism

Summary
Brian Karem and Katie Phang delve into the current state of journalism, discussing the challenges posed by misinformation, the evolution of media consumption, and the importance of critical thinking. They explore the blurred lines between fact and opinion, the politicization of tragedies, and the media's role in holding power accountable. The discussion emphasizes the need for a return to local journalism and the responsibility of the press to deliver unadulterated facts to the public.
Takeaways
The media landscape has evolved significantly, with digital platforms changing how information is consumed.
Critical thinking skills among the public have declined, leading to a proliferation of misinformation.
The distinction between news and opinion has blurred, complicating the public's understanding of facts.
Misinformation has become mainstream, making it difficult to engage in rational discourse.
The politicization of tragedies detracts from the human aspect of news reporting.
The media has a responsibility to hold power accountable and ask tough questions.
Local journalism is crucial for informed communities and should be supported.
The press must strive to deliver facts without bias or opinion.
There is hope for the future of journalism, especially in local reporting.
Engaging with international perspectives can provide valuable insights into the state of American journalism.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post