It began with Reagan: The Press sucks and Government loves it

I think we’re chasing the wrong game.

Unfortunately we’re all yelling at each other so much, I don’t know if I can get through.

The right wing media, the left wing media, the new media, the mainstream media, the legacy media, the corporate media, the woke media, the racist media, the uneducated and the ridiculous media are all busy fighting over who’s “fake media.” No one is and everyone is.

I’m not trying to be cryptic. There really is no such thing as “fake media”. It isn’t a degree of decadence. Fake media is merely fiction, and while I enjoy fiction, I prefer not to deal with it too much in the realm of newsgathering. But we do. Opinions are fine. Opinions based on vetted facts are better.

The real problem isn’t the press - but don’t expect us to point you in the right direction. that’s not the lane we do best – though it should be.

The cause of this mayhem also isn’t a group of cowardly corporate media overlords, hiding like Darth Vader in the dark and issuing edicts without a rational thought – I mean, sure, they’re there, but they didn’t cause this mess.

They just facilitated it, or were complicit in the formation of the Rick and Morty horror show that has become American Journalism.

Hold the government accountable.

The media failure is systemic.

The day players suck because they are hired by large corporations who have no driving desire to have independent journalists around. They tolerate a minimal amount to ease their pain while they focus on profits. Of course that is exactly what government wants. It’s so much easier to get what you want by bending societal forces to your will based on an easily predicted economic stimulus – Darth Vader would actually be jealous of such power.

I am not defending the bad reporters - God knows I call their crap out enough. I am simply reporting the root cause - government and big business.

Hold the government accountable.

More on the subject here: amzn.to/3pfAKZ3

If you want to say we failed you fine. We failed you because we were slaughtered by our government. Hell most of us had no idea what government and business did to us even after we started reporting on the events. We barely covered our own demise. That is the worst cowardice of all – to know the facts, deny them or fail to report them. The last is the greatest sin.

You can only have a free and informed electorate when the government supports a free press. Ours does not and has not for more than 40 years. What you see in the press today is the deliberate murder of free speech sponsored by those who own the Media. They struck deals with the government to sell out the public interest.

Hold the government accountable. The Media owners never have.

The future of democratic communication hinges on a vigorous defense of the First Amendment at every level of government. Provide staffing so your FOIA offices can be more, not less, responsive to information requests. That is the single greatest and easiest fix: more help. If the government truly supports transparency, then supply greater funding to your FOIA offices.

Then pass a national shield law, increase the strength of anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) laws, offer tax breaks to media owners in rural areas – offer larger tax breaks to small media business owners. Pass legislation that keeps governments from publishing their records on their own websites. In order for government information to be vetted properly a disinterested third party should publish public notice ads.

A government that controls all methods of communication and forces you on to a government website to receive information that can easily be changed to whatever the government wants, with no independent verification of those facts – that’s authoritarianism.

The government doesn’t print its own newspaper and shouldn’t do so online.

Hold the government accountable.