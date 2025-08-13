I am pro-Israel. I am anti-Netanyahu.

I am pro-Palestine. I am anti-Hamas.

That’s hard to understand for those who lead politically charged lives based on binary choices, little factual information and an incomplete understanding of the nuances of the world.

But, it’s not too different than a conservative Republican who isn’t a fan of Donald Trump; Or, those who consider themselves liberal, but cannot stand “woke” culture.

That said, while I am supportive of Israel, you cannot pretend to be the “good guy” if you’re killing journalists. It is never okay to kill a journalist. Israel has killed a lot of journalists recently. Above all else, I am pro-journalism. I value vetted factual information. I value the free flow of information and I believe those who provide it should be protected and supported. And if you can’t agree with that, I believe you are an enemy of facts and the truth. Worse; you’re an enemy of humanity.

According to the New York based Committee to Protect Journalists, since the War in Gaza began, 184 Palestinian journalists have been killed. Men. Women. Freelancers. Veterans and rookies. Some were killed in vehicles marked “PRESS”. Some were killed in tents near hospitals. Many, if not all of them endured the same execrable conditions to provide us information that those in Gaza have been subjected to; homelessness, fear, grief and the stress of living in a life-threatening war zone. The Israeli military didn’t kill all of them, nor have Israeli reporters been spared the violence.

Two Israeli reporters have also been murdered as well as six Lebanese reporters. CPJ reports 90 reporters have been imprisoned. “The Israel-Gaza war has killed more journalists over the course of a year than any other conflict CPJ has documented. Palestinian journalists have continued reporting despite killings, injuries and arbitrary detention at the hands of Israeli forces, none of whom have been held accountable,” the CPJ reports on its website.

According to CPJ Regional Director Sarah Qudah, “Israel is starving Gazan journalists into silence. They are not just reporters, they are frontline witnesses, abandoned as international media were pulled out and denied entry. The world must act now: protect them, feed them, and allow them to recover while other journalists step in to help report. Our response to their courageous 650 plus-days of war reporting cannot simply be to let them starve to death.”

Sunday, August 10, marked the single deadliest day of the war for journalists. Six were murdered in a strike on a tent outside of Gaza City. According to the CPJ, four of them were working for Al Jazeera. Israel’s military said it targeted and killed Anas Al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera correspondent, because he headed a Hamas militant cell and was “advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and troops.” The others? I guess they were just collateral damage.

“Israel is murdering the messengers,” Qudah said. “Israel wiped out an entire news crew. It has made no claims that any of the other journalists were terrorists. That’s murder. Plain and simple.”

Qudah also noted that Israel has a longstanding and documented pattern of accusing journalists of being terrorists without providing any credible proof.

Al Sharif posted on “X” minutes before his death:

Al Jazeera condemned the killing of its journalists, calling them “assassinations” and said the young journalists, (Al-Sharif was 27 and the father of a young son and daughter) were among the last remaining voices from within Gaza, “providing the world with unfiltered, on-the-ground coverage of the devastating realities,” of the war.

Having covered conflicts on a few continents in more than a dozen locations during the last 40 years, let me explain what combat, or “conflict” correspondents do. We travel unarmed into the most violent situations, risking our lives trying to inform people what is actually going on. We go without food. We get little sleep. We are usually on the go, and when the air raid sirens are sounding at night, we’re running to the conflagration not away from it. It is the most difficult job a reporter can do – and I dare say with all due respect to those reporters I’ve shared space and time with in the White House – it is a job most are ill-prepared to do and are totally unable to handle.

Al-Sharif often posted on social media multiple times a day while also providing live coverage and packaged reports from an active war zone. These are incredibly time-consuming and dangerous activities. If he was actively coordinating terrorist activities, I doubt he would have time to be engaged in the side-gig of reporting. Not to mention the fact that I’ve never known a terrorist to “hide” in front of a television camera and invite death. Terrorists have been known to hide in hospitals and underground tunnels inviting the deaths of innocent civilians, but you usually don’t get to see their face in a live-shot.

It has been said that the first casualty of war is the truth. You cannot find out the truth without facts, and you cannot find facts if you’re relying on the combatants to supply you with them. Every country, faction, or gang involved in a war or conflict wants to be the good guy – or at the very least, don’t want you to think their faction is in the wrong for action they’ve taken that has resulted in multiple deaths and horrendous destruction.

Public relations is the lifeblood of those spilling blood for any cause. So, while it is understandable that each side in a conflict would love to control the access to information, the bottom-line is that, in the long run, it is self-defeating to make the attempt. The truth always surfaces and those seen as trying to cover up their activities usually pay a high price for that action. The Nuremberg trials at the end of World War II are a testament to that.

But in so much as Isaac Asimov was right and “violence is the last refuge of the incompetent,” so is attempting to quiet voices providing insight. The fact is that video provided by Al Jazeera from Gaza City along with the photographs of dying children undermine Netanyahu’s efforts and expose him as a charlatan on the same level as other autocrats and international criminals.

The Al Jazeera crew that the Israeli military admits it murdered were, indeed, among the last inside Gaza to broadcast, warning people of the coming tragedy. You will forgive them if their pleas were of a personal nature – as they were only reporting that they themselves were likely to die:

While Donald Trump is happy calling us “Fake News” and stripping real reporters of the ability to do their job at the White House, he has happily promoted the appearance of pseudo-journalists and PR flacks masquerading as journalists in the White House where his Presidential Pep-Secretary Karoline Leavitt eagerly calls on them to kiss Trump’s ass and praise his actions with a smile and reverence.

He is not so different from Netanyahu, and other authoritarians, who has taken the custom of silencing those who would ask the tough questions to the next level. While Trump hasn’t seen any of those who’d question him die as a result of their reporting, he certainly would shed no tears if reporters he didn’t like were beaten by the mob he loves. He’s already said as much.

He shed no tears over the threats against journalists during Jan. 6. He sheds no tears today.

And he certainly won’t come to the defense of those reporters, the few who remain, who are starving and reporting from Gaza City on a genocide of the Palestinian people.

But, make no mistake, what goes on in Gaza to journalists is an extension of what is going on all over the world to those journalists trying to provide vetted factual information to the rest of us so that we may decide for ourselves what the truth is or is not.

The actions of the Israeli military are extreme in scale, but they are not so different from actions taken at home and in other countries abroad.

It is not acceptable to kill Journalists. Ever. And the fact that there are many of us who would put our lives on the line to provide the rest of us with usable information should not only be applauded but supported. At the very least it should be respected. Trump and Netanyahu along with Vladimir Putin and other cowardly tough guys abhor our presence.

That there isn’t an outpouring of support for those who risk their lives to cover fires, floods, and military actions only goes to show you that humanity often doesn’t want to face messy facts. Most would rather live in a fiction of our own creation and punish those who would try to show us facts with starvation, imprisonment, torture and death.

Look in the mirror. That is who we are.