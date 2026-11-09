In this episode, we look at corporate media coverage of Trump’s decision to name Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff. While the president was somewhat conciliatory on election night and then again in the 60 minutes interview saying that his immigration policy was, perhaps, too harsh, he then gave Miller, the man who is most responsible for that policy, a promotion. What message is this sending to Americans?
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