Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

It's the End! Of the Week | Brian Karem Joins Max Burns

A recording from Brian J Karem and Lincoln Square's live video
Brian J Karem's avatar
Lincoln Square's avatar
Brian J Karem and Lincoln Square
Jul 10, 2026

Thank you mary kostanski, Anto di Netto, Shannon Edrie, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, Teralex 🚫👑’s, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Brian J Karem in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture