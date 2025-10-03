Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Robbins's avatar
George Robbins
32m

That’s exactly how a bill collector closes. This is world wide extortion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture