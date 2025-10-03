I’ve been on the Donald Trump beat full time since he declared for president in 2016. I’ve seen him scared many times — often while I was sitting just a few feet away from the carnage in a front row seat.

This is different. The government has shut down for the third time during a Trump presidency. Though Republicans also control the House and Senate — and GOP appointees hold a majority on the Supreme Court — Trump says the budget impasse is still the fault of the radical left and former President Joe Biden. In other words, Trump is a victim — at least according to Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The president wants to use American cities as training grounds for the U.S. military. ICE agents are spreading chaos, beating and detaining American citizens. Trump is talking about nuclear war, calling it the “N” word. He has Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the minister of plagues, spreading disinformation about health care. Christian Nationalists are engaged in an ongoing purge of anyone in government who doesn’t see things their way. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump’s dog of war, has instituted some of the most racist regulations seen in the military since it was integrated nearly 80 years ago.

Share

“Pete Hegseth is talking about grooming standards and how many pull ups he can do? I mean, it’s so embarrassing,” Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation told me on the podcast “Just Ask the Question.” Thousands on social media made the same observation, noting that Trump isn’t exactly physically fit himself. “I’m not thrilled with this administration’s complete abdication of our true national security priorities,” she added. “I see Trump and this administration setting the military up to be the bad guys.”

Trump’s actions are those of a despot trying to seize total power. But there’s a deeper reason why recently he’s sounding even more maniacal. He is the proverbial New York sewer rat, cornered and lashing out in a desperate attempt to survive. He also knows he is becoming more vulnerable. But it’s not just his own mortality, shrinking mental acuity and the Jeffrey Epstein case that is scaring him.

Perhaps just as much, or even more, than Epstein, what most recently set Trump off is a criminal case he already beat in court but is still causing him to howl like a wild animal with its leg caught in a trap. On June 8, 2023, he was indicted on 37 felony counts in federal court in Miami. It was an historic moment — the first time a former U.S. president faced federal charges. Those stemmed from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, which uncovered dozens of boxes of highly classified documents stored in insecure settings.

Before being dismissed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on fallacious grounds in July 2024, it was considered one of the strongest criminal cases against Trump. He’s apparently still so worried about the case that he’s trying to put up costly roadblocks against someone who has only a chance of getting the information released.

After Trump had the confiscated material returned to him earlier this year, I filed a FOIA request through attorney Mark Zaid for materials seized during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid that were later returned to Trump. I believe the information is of such vital public importance that we filed suit and petitioned for expedited service. This still means it could take anywhere from two to four years before the case is even heard.

If that were to fail? Well, Trump — in a sweet coincidence — recently released whatever information the government has on Amelia Earhart’s disappearance in 1937. That’s how transparent our government is. It only takes around 80 years.

The president’s response to my request was to tell me I had to pay $50,000 in a bond just to be able to ask for the service. If the petition were denied, I would still have to forfeit the $50,000.

I wonder: If I put it in a paper bag and gave it to Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, would that work? Remember, this is the administration that claims to be “the most transparent administration in history.”

I’ve often wondered if Trump sits up nights laughing to himself and ruminating over his favorite over-the-top lie as he consumes a Big Mac. Does he still have enough mental acuity to think deeply about his burger and his career favorite lie? You know, before he summons someone to bring him a diet soda.

These days, he’s not what he once was. He’s usually late to work and early to bed, and he spends his weekends golfing. As Trump grows older and increasingly more mentally incontinent, he sits in a stew of his own political flatulence while he mumbles incoherent random phrases “Like nothing ever seen before,” while blaming “the violent radical left” and “fake media,” along with a dozen other imagined enemies. Like a good bill collector, he always closes with “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”