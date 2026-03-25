I've seen this movie
Isaac Asimov would have a fit . . .
I certainly embrace technology and the potential for making our lives easier. But I hope someone, somewhere, is addressing how our technology can enslave us.
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I have no doubt there are better minds to consider that than the First Lady.
But, the question remains - if our technology can “personify” us - it certainly can replace us - especially in the labor market.
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