Donald Trump is coming to town. He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice… Trump’s MAGA minions — at least the remaining ones who are not fed up with his constant lying — still believe Santa Claus is coming to town. The rest of us are trying to move on.

We’d like to have a country where our politicians are sensible adults and free of brain worms, where they aren’t pedophiles, extortionists, thieves and other assorted criminals, or racists, misogynists and people who worship at Six Flags Over Jesus. Those who attend the Church of the Waving Hands are also suspect.

We’d love to live in a united country where we aren’t forced to have regional responses to serious health problems because our federal government denies science. We’d love to have a country that supports free speech, offers universal health care and free education through college, taxes the rich appropriately and truly supports families and workers.

There is nothing unique or radical in those requests from a government that is supposed to be of, by and for the people. They are only a sticking point for would-be kings and despots who successfully deceive and subjugate the masses.

Speaking of Trump, he certainly isn’t Santa Claus, no matter how white his hair gets or how wide his waist becomes. But he isn’t dead either. The idiots who thought he was dead — or dying — this weekend certainly got played. They were singing “Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead,” while he most certainly was (and is still) screaming “I’m not dead yet.” He is, however, at least slightly better dressed than a peasant screaming invectives in a whiny British accent.

Trump also will never resign. That speculation, which went around social media before Tuesday’s press conference, was pulled straight from someone’s nether regions who has neither access to accurate information nor common sense.

Donald Trump consumes power to survive. He’s a black hole of a human being who will never willingly give up the presidency unless someone offers him the title and power of world leader. Should he ultimately be impeached and convicted — fat chance of that — Trump would have to be pried from the Oval Office with a crowbar after being given a fistful of muscle relaxers.

What we actually saw this past week was merely business as usual for Trump: Deflection for a variety of reasons. His health is poor. His hand bruises, swollen ankles, thinning hair, widening waist, raspy voice, lack of energy, slovenly attire and seemingly incoherent speech is reason enough for him to avoid anyone but the mostly favorable press pool — and on an increasingly limited basis at that.

But Trump also wants to avoid speaking about Jeff Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, any of their victims, Russia, China, India, North Korea, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., violence against immigrants, a possible government shutdown, the Posse Comitatus Act, recent federal court decisions that mock him and his administration, his ostentatious White House renovations, the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center, Congress, the 2026 election — and everything else including but not limited to his marital status. The only way he will address any issue is if he can control the narrative and the questions.

So why not play golf? Three rounds in three days, and in the down time, they can prep him on all those issues and keep the press guessing. Then, issue a press guidance that he will be making an announcement on Tuesday and watch the tongues wag.

That is exactly, I’m told by a few close Trump sources, what happened during the long Labor Day weekend. God forbid Trump should just say he was on vacation. Instead, media reports indicate that he has spent 29% of his current term at his own golf courses, presumably having his caddy make favorable drops for him whenever the balls are out of sight. (Insert your own punchline here.)

For Trump, getting the tongues wagging is the key. As one of his strategists told me, “You use whatever you can. It’s an anything-that-will-stick-to-the-wall,” strategy. This tactic isn’t new in Puff Donny’s world, but it is worth remembering: Trump is an attention w***e, and as his advisers and staffers are well aware, he demands absolute fealty and flattery. You never give him bad news, and you keep him away from those who do.

For the believers, Donny Claus is still coming to town. And for everyone else, whatever raw meat that is required to spare Trump is grist for the mill. Monday’s alert about a last-minute presidential announcement isn’t unusual. He’s done it several times before to keep you watching. It’s his standard cliffhanger — just stay tuned and thank you for your attention to the matter.

