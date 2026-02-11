Jeff Bezos kills Journalism

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2716Jeff Bezos kills JournalismIt's always about controlling the mediaBrian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Feb 11, 20262716ShareTranscriptJeff Bezos is just the latest billionaire happy to kill free speech.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1073)2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe racism problem that won't go away4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Donald Trump and his racist video7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonClemency for Maxwell - uh No.Feb 10 • Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Countdown to Liberty! (1073)Feb 10 • Brian J KaremBad Bunny? Big deal - a distractionFeb 10 • Brian J KaremGabbard and LiesFeb 10 • Brian J Karem