Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Jeff Bezos kills Journalism

It's always about controlling the media
Brian J Karem's avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.
Feb 11, 2026

Jeff Bezos is just the latest billionaire happy to kill free speech.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture