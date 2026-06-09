Jim Crow 2.0? Supreme Court Shocks Midterms w/ Danica Roem
Danica Roem joins our host Brian Karem to discuss Virginia’s redistricting, the impact of court decisions, and the broader implications for democracy and upcoming elections. She emphasizes the importance of voter turnout, strategic campaigning, and the need for electoral reforms like ranked choice voting.
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