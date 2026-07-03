Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
36m

Mmmmm.....I think it would be very entertaining to join you in jail for the Fourth! (I don't think I'm the only one who feels that way!) If it's anything like what you did as a teenager, it would be a blast. (No pun intended as far as fireworks go.). I doubt this administration will actually put a damper on the celebration. Seeing that his celebration (do far) is a flop (or going to be), it will actually be extra special!

Reply
Share
Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
1h

I remember 1976 fondly. I was the mother of 4 young children, and I had to work at 7/11 until 9 o’clock that evening. Down the road from that 7/11 was a park where a fireworks display was going to begin at 9:30. My husband and children picked me up from work, and we stopped along side the road and watched the fireworks while sitting on the roof of the station wagon. I will never forget the excitement of the children as my husband handed each one up to me on the roof.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture