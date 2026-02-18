Headliners include Robert Deniro and Mark Ruffalo

Organized by DEFIANCE.org, the Portland Frog Brigade, and COURIER, the event will take place at the same time as the State of the Union Address. The organizers promise a night that will be “bold” and “unfiltered” in a venue that is usually known for polite translation of political messaging.

Guests will also include outspoken journalists Mehdi Hasan, Brian Karem, Charlie Sykes, Wajahat Ali; legal experts such as Joyce Vance, Glenn Kirschner, and Norm Eisen; as well as political figures Ron Wyden, Steve Bullock, Seth Moulton, Dan Goldman, and Joe Walsh. Also expected to attend are Miles Taylor, Olivia Troye, Stephanie Grisham, Sue Gordon, Latosha Brown, Tara McGowan, George Conway, Tom Arnold, Marianne Williamson, Rashad Robinson, Abbe Lowell, Asha Rangappa, Steve Schmidt, and Robby Roadsteamer.

According to the Facebook page Fear and Loathing: Closer to the Edge:

“This is a lineup designed to short-circuit indifference. Actors who pull cameras. Journalists who pull receipts. Former insiders who pull back the curtain. Organizers who pull people into motion. Satire, seriousness, anger, laughter, and strategy packed into the same room on purpose.

https://www.looktothestars.org/news/21187-robert-de-niro-and-mark-ruffalo-to-attend-drain-the-swamp-event