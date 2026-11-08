Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Journalism - facing the facts of sustainability

Breaking up media monopolies as a road to creating fact-based reporting
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
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Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” - what does the free press look like going forward?

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