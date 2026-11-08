Journalism - facing the facts of sustainability

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1012Journalism - facing the facts of sustainabilityBreaking up media monopolies as a road to creating fact-based reportingBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 08, 20261012ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” - what does the free press look like going forward?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (804)2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremElection Meltdown in the DOJ3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThomas Massie has Zero Fu**ks left to give4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon“X” is a right wing echo chamber - Shock!5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (805)Nov 7 • Brian J KaremRemember your rootsNov 7 • Brian J KaremCongressional oversight is part of the jobNov 7 • Brian J Karem