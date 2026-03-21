Let me start with the critic. After I published a column recently that referenced the need for change in journalism, part of the criticism I received revolved around “not having done enough” for journalism. So, the critic said I should sit down.

As I’ve told the president on a few occasions; “I’m already sitting down.”

True, we can always do more. And maybe I’m a bit slacking in my efforts to obtain better for posterity than I’ve received in my 43 years in this business. That will be for posterity to decide. In the meantime, I subscribe to Gwen Ifill’s opinion.

She, like I, grew up in a different time for journalists. A tough hide was a prerequisite.

So, with that said, let me remind everyone we not only need tough hides, but inquisitive minds, critical thinkers and an industry dedicated to public service and not to the almighty dollar.

In so much as, the saying goes, money is the root of all evil, I can confirm that in the land of journalism the dollar is king and factual information is lacking. During the end of the first Trump regime I penned a book, now in its third printing, that talked about all of the problems in journalism and how the government and billionaires are behind the effort to destroy the Fourth Estate (journalism). Rather than rehash this, as I see some of my colleagues who are no longer in corporate media are doing these days, I’ll simply refer you to the book, “Free the Press.”

But, today, let’s keep it short.

Ben Bagdikian was right. More importantly, he put us on notice 50 years ago about where we are headed.

We are a public service. We are sanctioned by the First Amendment. We need help.

Here’s where it breaks down. We have two areas of problems. The external problem can be dealt with more easily since it involves how government and the press interact. The internal problem is more difficult and will take much more time to fix.

Externally:

Break up the media monopolies No multi-media company can have contracts with the U.S, state or local governments. Low interest loans for small, local community newspapers and platforms Tax breaks and incentives for investment in journalism with a heavy emphasis on investigative and community reporting. Incentives, credits and tax breaks on hiring staff. Make the penalties far stiffer for Strategic Lawsuits against public participation (slap suits) which are often employed by the rich to compromise the press.

All of these actions will help bring back the independence we need in today’s media. We should also reintroduce the fairness doctrine, limit ownership of media properties, and invest in media literacy and education. In some cases we need investment in non-profit journalism to promote diversity and competition.

But that won’t solve all of our problems if we continue to operate as we are today. We live in a toxic media environment. Most of the institutional knowledge of how things can and should operate have left the business because today’s business model favors the younger and cheaper labor versus those with experience who demand a higher salary. Those left, in many cases, have no idea what they’re doing and remain arrogant in their belief that they do. So, here’s a few things we need to address inside our newsrooms.

Internally:

1. We need to recruit candidates with an emphasis on critical minded, independent, curious individuals from a wide range of backgrounds.

A newsroom must be a “censorship” free zone. No matter what the issue or topic. NO matter how offensive. All ideas need to be heard - especially if we find them offensive. This is one of the most difficult things to do, but it is grounded in the belief that “I may disagree with what you say, but will defend to death your right to say it.” Allow many voices in a newsroom, ultimately, assists in gathering vetted factual information. Adopt the scientific method to news gathering. Peer review? That’s the editors. You can’t be a journalist without an editor. Hire those with experience for management positions. Trust them. Listen to them. Color does not matter. Religion does not matter. Sexual orientation does not matter. Everyone should be evaluated solely on their ability to do the job. To those ends, we should help promote all segments of society in our intern programs to develop a rich pool of future journalists. We must never abandon our own education. Each day is a new day. You learn something every day. If you don’t? You’re not doing it right. Do not adopt AI as a substitute for human interaction. That way lies madness.

Journalism is a collaborative effort. No one person can do it alone. It isn’t even feasible to be a one-man-band in the field. Your entire operation cannot be a single person. That makes you an opinion writer, or presenter - and that is fine. I support it. But it’s not journalism.

We face increasingly difficult times because of the consolidation of the media that began after Richard Nixon and picked up steam under Ronald Reagan’s administration. Every President since then has helped contribute to our demise.

Reporters have been killed, jailed, beaten, detained, sued, ignored, threatened and fired for their efforts to inform the public - and in the last decade that has occurred while we’ve been spit at and called “Fake News” and the enemy of the people.

But “We” are the people. I’ve happily angered or frustrated every press secretary with whom I’ve ever interacted. As John Lewis told us, never be afraid to get into “good trouble.”

And as Robert Worth Bingham, the former owner of the Courier Journal and Louisville times told us, there is a specific goal in mind for journalism. It is what makes journalism important: “I have always regarded the newspapers owned by me as a public trust and have endeavored to conduct them as to render the greatest public service.”

Defend that and you are defending journalism.

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