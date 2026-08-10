A former Pentagon contractor has scored a victory against conservative activist James O’Keefe and the O’Keefe Media group.

United States District Judge Amit P. Mehta dealt a setback to O’Keefe this week involving a case in which O’Keefe apparently hired an undercover operative to date a defense contractor, Jamie Mannina.

O’Keefe had sought to dismiss a suit against him by Mannina, but Judge Mehta denied the motion to do so.

“He hired someone to go on a date, actually two dates, record those dates and then produced and published them under the name ‘Dating the Deep State,” Mannina’s attorney Mark Zaid explained.

After the publication of the video, Mannina lost his job.

O’Keefe, through his attorney Steve Klein and Ben Barr defended the use of an operative known as “Heidi Doe” and said though O’Keefe didn’t get the civil lawsuit against him dismissed, O’Keefe’s actions would be validated through discovery. “Mr. Mannina will find nothing to validate his claims,” Klein said. “They are meritless.”

O’Keefe, who is described as a political activist on his Wikipedia biography, has long used similar tactics to go after a variety of organizations and government entities. He was removed from his leadership role at Project Veritas by its board in 2023 and has been producing videos and articles under the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) since then.

His controversial methods of gathering information when interviewing people, or hiring people to do so, along with recording his interview subjects without their permission has made him a pariah in many media circles. He has described himself as a “Guerilla Journalist” while his detractors say that using deception to obtain information is not a responsible definition of journalism.

“I put James O’Keefe in the same category as Michael Moore,” said Dean Mills, the dean of the University of Missouri’s school of journalism back in 2011 for the New York Times Magazine. “Some ethicists say it is never right for a journalist to deceive for any reason, but there are wrongs in the world that will never be exposed without some kind of subterfuge.”

“He’s not an equal opportunity offender,” Zaid explained. “Facts are facts. He goes after people on the left or people perceived to be on the left, or just people who are not compatible with right-wing current philosophies.”

According to court documents, Mannina was a defense contractor working with Booz Allen, when he met a woman identified as Heidi Doe through a dating app. They met on two occasions. She assured Mannina she didn’t support Trump and expressed appreciation that Mannina didn’t either – and then encouraged Mannina to describe at length his negative feelings about Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“It was a date,” O’Keefe’s attorney explained. “Who doesn’t lie on a first date?”

“She absolutely misrepresented herself,” Zaid said. “She lied about her name. She lied about her background. She lied about her views. She was a paid employee or contractor hired to engage in an undercover operation.”

Whether or not she was acting as a journalist, Zaid said, is irrelevant. While Washington D.C. is a one-party consent jurisdiction, meaning that only one party in a conversation needs to know the conversation was being taped, “there are exceptions,” Zaid said. “Not every case where someone lies or misrepresents themself is actionable. But, it depends on how you use the information. O’Keefe put commentary up on his website that’s still there. It’s up on YouTube that Mannino was basically trying to overthrow the government, that he was trying to launch coups, that he was trying to be a seditionist. Those are criminal violations, potentially.”

Klein said that Zaid is potentially undermining the first amendment with his action. “I’ve heard that,” Zaid said. “I don’t think that’s true.”

Using the comments from the dean of the University of Missouri as a reference, Klein said the practice of “undercover journalism, is very long. The proof is in the pudding. . . I think the means are constitutionally accepted.”

Whether or not the ends justify the means, Klein’s says the real problem is that the D.C. law regarding one-party consent is “very vague. It mentions a ‘wrong purpose’. What does that mean? We think it was done for the right purpose, and we believe we demonstrated that.”

Zaid, who has defended reporters in the past, said this isn’t the case at all. According to Zaid, in his pleadings, the case is about seeking damages for “false light, defamation, fraudulent misrepresentation, conspiracy to commit fraudulent misrepresentation and a violation of the Federal and District of Columbia Wire Tap Acts.”

Mannina, who worked at ODNI and previously worked for Senator Hillary Clinton, published three articles in the Huffington Post and The Hill that were openly critical of Trump in 2017. In 2022 he began working at the Pentagon supporting the Joint Chiefs as a civilian contractor providing analysis on DoD efforts on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity among other things.

In late 2024, according to Zaid’s pleadings he met Heidi Doe whose profile on Bumble – a popular dating app - said she was a 25-year-old political liberal supporting LGBTQ+ rights and feminism. She stated she was seeking both casual dates and potentially a long-term relationship. She included several “attractive photos” of herself – including on a beach in Hawaii.

She identified herself as a “traveling nurse” who would be relocating to D.C. The pair texted and in early January 2025 they agreed to meet at popular local D.C. restaurant. During the date they talked about art and Mannina told her he would “love to show her the National art gallery.”

During the conversation Heidi began to press Mannina about his work, and repeatedly “made it clear she did not support” Trump. Mannina opened up about his past work and that he had done counterintelligence work as a “spy hunter.”

The next day, the pair met for a second time, and Heidi apparently asked so many questions about Mannina’s work that he asked her if she were a spy. At the end of that lunch date, according to the pleadings, “an individual (later identified as James O’Keefe) approached Mr. Mannina and Heidi from behind with a microphone. Two other men were with him, both openly with cameras recording the situation. The man with the microphone called him by name and said: ‘Jamie, you’re a spy hunter, you say. Well, I’m a spy hunter too but I’m evidentially a better spy hunter than you.’ As he said that, Heidi turned away from Mr. Mannina and walked in the opposite direction, leaving a confused Mr. Mannina to fend for himself.”

Five days after his first date with Heidi, Mannina was fired from Booz Allen, after O’Keefe published a video titled “Dating the Deep State.” and stated that Mannina was a “Top Pentagon Official” talking with “retired generals to explore what we can do to protect people from Trump.” O’Keefe published a follow up video on the OMG YouTube channel titled “JUST IN: Top Pentagon Advisor Jamie Mannina has just been FIRED”.

O’Keefe also produced a third video and on his own website posted articles regarding the interaction.

While those pleadings paint a grim picture, according to Klein, O’Keefe did nothing wrong. “The accusations against him are meritless,” Klein said.