Judge tosses out the Alaskan suit

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/31Judge tosses out the Alaskan suitJust another example of a stalking horse - played by both sidesBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 02, 202631ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt of “Just ask The Press” the ongoing saga of Dan Sullivan in Alaska.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsHegseth cans another Pentagon General3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (811)16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDemocrats and their national identity17 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonRemembering Chekov and Picard18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSo much for unity in Michigan19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe unpreventable Tragedy22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWhat’s the post indictment stratgy?24 hrs ago • Brian J Karem