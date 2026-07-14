Just another ICE shooting

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.713Just another ICE shootingTrump continues his ICE surge to intimidate votersBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJul 14, 2026713ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we dissect the latest ICE murder in Houston.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (922)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump targets reporters for reporting the facts23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump dissolves election guard rails Jul 13 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDemocratic socialists and Maine's follyJul 13 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhat did we go to war for?Jul 13 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (923)Jul 13 • Brian J KaremTrump's midterm strategyJul 12 • Brian J Karem and Joe Walsh